Ahresty gives to save lives

WILMINGTON — Another milestone has been achieved by the Ahresty Blood Donor team.

In 2019, they held five blood drives with an average of 34 donors per drive. On Monday, March 29, they held their 76th blood drive with 24 units collected — 107% of their goal.

The team has received multiple Platinum Awards for their contributions, which is earned by meeting 100% or greater blood drive efficiency.

Ahresty will have three more events this year.

Members of the team always encourage others to donate for a good cause — they are passionate about saving lives. Every pint of blood will save three lives.

If you are interested, please check the Community Blood Center of Dayton at 937-461-3450 or check their website www.GivingBlood.org .

The Ahresty team keeps on giving by donating blood to save lives. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_IMG_4627.jpg The Ahresty team keeps on giving by donating blood to save lives. Submitted photo