Blan PD: Person arrested for 8th time in past year

BLANCHESTER — A Blanchester woman was arrested for the eighth time in the past year after a reported incident at a restaurant.

At around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Blanchester Police were called to the Gold Star restaurant at 942 E. Cherry St. on a report of a disorderly woman “trying to climb through the drive-thru window,” according to a news release from Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

Officers said they arrived and encountered Cassondra Richardson, 28, in the parking lot.

According to the restaurant owner, Richardson came into the store demanding a refund for food she claimed to have purchased on Monday.

“She became argumentative with restaurant staff and patrons and was asked to leave the premises approximately 20 times,” stated Reinbolt. “She refused to leave, and police were called. Richardson then went outside, opened the drive-thru window, and reached inside.”

The release noted that Richardson is homeless and suffers from mental health and drug abuse issues.

Ptl. Kristen Jeffers and Sgt. Brian Noah attempted to place Richardson under arrest for criminal trespass and “she resisted that effort by refusing to stand, refusing to put her arms behind her back and struggling against the officers as they tried to handcuff her and move her to the police cruiser,” said Reinbolt.

Richardson also reportedly “repeatedly banged her head against the interior of the police cruiser” while being transported to the Clinton County Jail.

The release noted that Richardson’s previous arrests added up to nine charges of criminal trespass, one charge of aggravated menacing, one charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, and six charges of resisting arrest.

“In addition to the incidents in which she was charged, Blanchester police officers have given her warnings for trespassing, which she ignores, and have offered to take her to a homeless shelter, which she declines. She has been referred to county mental health providers numerous times,” the release states.

Richardson will answer the charges in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

