Wilmington Parks & Recreation launches new website: Learn about our parks, book events, register for youth and adult athletic programs

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Parks & Recreation, a local organization in place to enhance community wellness through outdoor recreation, open space, and natural resources, recently announced the launch of its new website — wilmingtonparks.org — with updated park pages, maps, and easy shelter reservations and athletic program registration.

Wilmingtonparks.org is a one-stop destination for Wilmington residents to access all the parks, shelters, trails, and related outdoor-activity needs. The site includes a community calendar of events and ideas on how the parks can serve as a great place to host large or small events and celebrations from races, fundraisers, and tournaments to family reunions and birthday parties.

Jermaine Isaac, Wilmington Parks & Rec Director, believes that the new website is appealing, fun, and efficient.

“The new site has a lot to offer the community with illustrated maps and easy-to-navigate programs. It also provides our team efficiencies making it easier to manage shelter reservations and athletic programs registrations,” said Isaac.

Local branding and web design agency Ellie Brands partnered with Wilmington Parks & Rec to build the website.

“Our goal was to give the parks a place to shine online, highlight each park and recreational activity and allow the community to explore all the features available in a fun and easy way,” said Tara Morris, Ellie Brands Chief Brand Builder.

The new online park maps for the city’s largest parks — David R. Williams Memorial Park and J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park — are vital to the site.

Each map illustrates all there is to offer at these two parks, including the splash pad, skate park, dog park, playgrounds, and athletic fields. Site visitors can find trails, restrooms, and parking easily laid out on the maps.

The new website has already received great feedback since launching two weeks ago. And the Wilmington Parks & Rec team welcomes additional thoughts and ideas to continue to improve the site to achieve its mission to enhance community wellness and fun.

About Parks & Rec

Wilmington Parks & Recreation is organized under the City of Wilmington, Ohio to enhance community wellness and provide all citizens with quality programs and access to safe and well-maintained park facilities throughout Wilmington, while protecting the city’s natural resources and implementing the citizens’ vision for quality recreational amenities.

For more information, visit https://www.wilmingtonparks.org or call 937-600-2564.

The home page of the new website wilmingtonparks.org . https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Screenshot-308-.jpg The home page of the new website wilmingtonparks.org . wilmingtonparks.org