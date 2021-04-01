Everybody loves some bunny

The Easter bunny recently visited the children in the Clinton County Community Action Head Start program and provided a gift bag to each child. The children then visited the senior residents residing at Community Commons, a senior living property, and gave an Easter gift to each resident. There were eggs placed on the front lawns of the seniors homes so that they could enjoy watching the children doing the egg hunt.

