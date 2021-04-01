Local Briefs: Booklovers to meet; Donate Life event set

Booklovers sets meeting

The next meeting of Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at Fellowship Hall of Grace United Methodist Church at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 8 (please note this is the second Thursday, not first).

The group will be discuss “The Girl with the Louding Voice” by Abi Dare. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at 937-783-3585 to get a copy. New members are welcome.

For more information, contact the Blanchester Public Library. If new COVID-19 restrictions should be in effect by then, current members will be notified by phone that the group will not meet.

Donate Life

The Clinton County Commissioners will hold a special session at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 to proclaim April Donate Life Month. This special session will take place outdoors on the courthouse lawn at the flagpole.