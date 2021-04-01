Blanchester Public Library set to re-open inside to patrons

BLANCHEStER — The Blanchester Public Library will re-open the building to patrons beginning Monday, April 5.

The library strives to continue to provide excellent customer service while also maintaining a safe environment for the staff, patrons and the community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With Clinton County dropping from red to yellow on the state’s Public Health Advisory System, the library will re-open its doors but will continue with the safety measures put in place before closing, including limited hours from noon to 6 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Curbside pickup also will continue to be available during these hours.

All staff members are required to wear face coverings to help protect patrons. The library strongly encourages patrons to wear face coverings to help protect the staff and other patrons. Disposable face coverings, along with hand sanitizer, will be available near the entrance.

To help ensure that everyone can follow social distancing rules within the library, the number of patrons allowed in the building at any one time will be limited to 12. Visit times also will be limited to a maximum of 1 hour.

A limited number of public computers will be available for use up to 1 hour. Seating throughout the library will be extremely limited. The study room will be available for individual use or by up to two family members for 1 hour.

Patrons are encouraged to take advantage of our curbside pickup service. You may reserve items at any time through the library’s online catalog — http://blanchester.cool-cat.org — or by calling the library at 937-783-3585 during business hours. Patrons are notified when their items are ready for pickup. Just call the library to let us know when you are here to pick up your items, and your bag of items will be brought to your car.

All Items must be returned in the library bookdrops in the front of the building, the return slot at the Circulation Desk or the convenient drive-by return bins located in the side parking lot. All returned items are being isolated for at least 3 days before they are checked in and returned to the collection, based on the current recommendations of the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Please remember everyone has a role to play in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and staying healthy. Do not come to the library if you are exhibiting signs of the flu or if you are not feeling well.