The FBI gets its man … 50 years later

WILMINGTON — Former FBI Special Agent Bill Plunkett of Cincinnati just released the third book in his G-Men series, “The G-Men and the Heiress: The 1934 Alice Speed Stoll FBI Kidnapping Case” (Orange Frazer Press $24.95).

It’s the true story of one of the most peculiar villains in the annals of crime and an inventive odyssey of flagrant misdoing that dismayed authorities for upwards of half a century.

And while the kidnapping didn’t get the coverage of the Lindbergh kidnapping, in its own peculiar way, it was as riveting.

It’s 1934. An abducted, beautiful, 28-year-old Louisville, Kentucky socialite, a troubled perpetrator tormented by his own inadequacies, a cross-country chase, prison escapes, and the efforts of American’s fledgling crime-fighting organization seeking to establish itself, was called by the Louisville Times, “the crime of the century.”

It’s a story to warm the cockles of any crime-lover’s heart on a dark winter’s night.

Copies of “The G-Men and the Heiress”, as well as Plunkett’s two previous books in his G-Men series, can be ordered online at www.orangefrazer.com or by calling 937-382-3196. They’re also available on Amazon.

“The G-Men and the Heiress: The 1934 Alice Speed Stoll FBI Kidnapping Case” is now available from Orange Frazer Press in Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_G-Men_Heiress.jpg “The G-Men and the Heiress: The 1934 Alice Speed Stoll FBI Kidnapping Case” is now available from Orange Frazer Press in Wilmington. Submitted photo