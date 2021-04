OK, this is a clarification of a clarification …

This week the News Journal published (separately) honor rolls for Wilmington Middle School and for Clinton-Massie Middle School.

We were then contacted by Wilmington Middle and told that, due to a program error, an incorrect list was sent, and the school included a new corrected list.

However, the list we changed online was the Clinton-Massie Middle one, not the Wilmington Middle one.

The correct versions of both are currently online.