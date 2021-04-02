Community Good Friday service held outdoors

Veronica Grabill, chaplain at Clinton Memorial Hospital, speaks.

Rev. Tom Stephenson of the First Christian Church in Wilmington speaks.

Rev. Elaine Silverstrim leads responsive reading.

A Wilmington College student takes part in the community Good Friday service outdoors at Denver Pavilion.

Ada Chapel Friends Meeting Pastor Hannah Mullikin Lutz speaks Friday.

The Wilmington Area Ministerial Association (WAMA) held a community Good Friday service beginning at noon in the J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park in Wilmington. Approximately 40 people braved the 30-something temperatures. In the photo’s right foreground, Wilmington College Director of Service & Civic Engagement Chip Murdock (also WC director of Diversity & Inclusion) reads from the gospel according to Matthew for purposes of reflection. For more photos of the service, visit wnewsj.com .