April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Distracted driving continues to be a danger to everyone on the nation’s roads.

In 2019, 3,142 people died in distracted driving crashes in America, according to the latest data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). AAA East Central reminds everyone that no life is worth losing to distraction and encourages all drivers to remain focused on the road ahead to save lives.

“Distracted driving interferes with safe driving and increases the risk of a crash,” says Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs, AAA East Central. “Any activity that takes a driver’s attention away from the road, such as texting while driving, can have dangerous consequences.”

“Don’t Drive Intoxicated. Don’t Drive Intexticated.” is AAA East Central’s ongoing initiative to end distracted driving. The campaign reminds motorists that the consequences of alcohol-impaired driving and texting while driving could be the same – deaths and injuries that are entirely preventable.

While many may think distractions are limited to cell phones, they can also include eating, changing music, adjusting the navigation, talking to other passengers, and anything else that takes attention from driving.

Many motorists are guilty of a “double standard” when it comes to distracted driving. The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s 2019 Traffic Safety Culture Index found that while 96 percent of motorists believed it was very or extremely dangerous to text or email while driving, nearly 4 out of 10 drivers admitted to doing so within the previous 30 days.

To avoid distractions while driving, the AAA East Central recommends that motorists:

• Put aside electronic distractions. Stow your smartphone away, turn it to airplane mode, or activate “do not disturb” call/text blocking features.

• Prepare for your drive. Set vehicle systems like GPS, seats, mirrors, climate controls and sound systems before hitting the road.

• Groom before you leave. Don’t use your time behind the wheel to fix your hair or makeup – this can be a deadly decision.

• Stay focused. Be sure to actively scan the road, use your mirrors, and watch out for pedestrians and cyclists.

• Secure your items. Properly secure items, children, and pets that can move around the vehicle and distract you.

• Be mindful of your passengers. If you have passengers, enlist their help as a “designated texter.” Ask them to answer your calls, respond to texts and program the navigation.

• Be a good passenger. Offer to assist the driver, and don’t distract them.

For more information, visit AAA.com/DontDriveDistracted.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 73 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. Past news releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.