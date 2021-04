BLANCHESTER — Roasted — a “sophisticated yet casual coffee shop” — recently opened on Main Street in Blanchester.

Co-owned by Mallory and Teiler Rushing, they serve up fresh ground and roasted coffees as well as teas, expresso, muffins and other tasty treats. Their coffees are delivered fresh weekly with the goal of providing “good coffee at a good price,” said Mallory.

They are open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

