Rep. Stivers hosting virtual job fair

COLUMBUS – U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) will host a virtual job fair to help connect qualified applicants with potential employers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8.

Since 2011, Representative Stivers has hosted an annual job fair for constituents of the 15th District. Now, as communities are still recovering from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, and unemployment rates are unacceptably high, these events are more important than ever.

However, in an effort to be mindful of the health and safety of participants, this year’s job fair will again be virtual, hosted on the online platform, Brazen.

This is the third such event hosted by Representative Stivers. The first, held in September 2020, saw participation rates exceeding 80 percent, and over 250 applicants moved forward in the hiring process.

Employers are seeking to fill positions across multiple sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, engineering, transportation, insurance, banking, and distribution. All education levels are welcome.

Participants can register for the event at https://bit.ly/3mwvzkT

Current registered employers are:

EverDry Waterproofing

Ahresty Wilmington Corporation

Health Care Logistics

GFS Chemicals

Cardinal Health

IGS Energy

SHISEIDO Americas

Battelle Memorial Institute

Dawson

ProLogistix

ViaQuest

REM-OH The Mentor Network

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants

LegalShield

Amazon

COTA

Social Security Administration

Tigerpoly Manufacturing, Inc.

Charter Communications, Spectrum

JS Products, Inc.

Two Men And A Truck

Spectrum

UnitedHealth Group

Crown Services, Inc

BrightStar Care

FedEx Ground

Columbus State Community College

SYKES

PrimaryOne Health

MJ Design & Associates

Cardinal Acoustics

Happy Chicken Farms

Frontier Community Services

Nationwide Insurance

Fifth Third Bank

For more info, visit https://stivers.house.gov/constituentservices/job-fair.htm