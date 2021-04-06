Clinton County Sheriff’s Office investigates incidents including drugs and/or firearms

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Hillsboro male for allegedly improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle after conducting a traffic stop at 12:49 a.m. on March 29. According to the report, the stop occurred on U.S. 68 North in Liberty Township. Deputies seized a loaded 9mm handgun, a holster with a loaded magazine, and a “bag with powder.”

• Deputies arrested two male subjects after recovering a stolen vehicle that allegedly had drugs and drug paraphernalia in it at 9:28 a.m. on March 26. The report lists four syringes as being seized and $795.51 was collected as evidence. A 40-year-old Mason male was arrested for alleged parole violation. A 41-year-old Wilmington male was arrested for alleged aggravated drug possession and receiving stolen property.

• At 7:30 p.m. on March 29, deputies responded to a welfare check for aggravated menacing at a Hornbeam Road residence in Richland Township. According to the report, deputies collected a shotgun, a rifle, and a magazine with live ammo as evidence. A 78-year-old male was listed as a suspect.

• At 12:45 p.m. on April 4, deputies were dispatched to a possible accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound at an East Dalton Road resident in Union Township. According to the report, a male subject was located and had a flesh wound on his right leg. The subject was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for treatment.

• Deputies arrested an 18-year-old Harveysburg male for alleged offenses involving underage persons after a pursuit occurred around Tar Pike and Second Creek Road in Marion Township at 2:48 a.m. on April 4. According to the report, a pursuit had occurred and the suspect failed to comply. No further details were listed.

• At 1:40 p.m. on March 25, the school on Oak Drive in Wilmington reported a student had been posting items on social media that was “causing concern for the safety of students and staff members.” No further details were listed.

• At 6:51 p.m. on March 25, deputies received a report of domestic violence occurring at Gleason Road in Wilson Township. According to the report, the victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend — a 36-year-old Washington Court House male. The report indicate the victim had apparent minor injuries.

• At 4:36 p.m. on March 25, a 72-year-old Union Township male reported he suspected a 28-year-old female stolen medication from his residence on U.S. 22 West.

• At 8:22 p.m. on March 31, a 63-year-old New Vienna male reported his residence on State Route 28 East was broken into and multiple items were stolen. The only item in the report as stolen was an air compressor.

• At 9:30 p.m. on April 2, deputies responded to a Cumberland Road residence in Clark Township on the report of a 76-year-old male violating a court order. The report did not specify what was being violated.

• At 2 p.m. on March 31, deputies pulled behind a vehicle that stopped at a residence on State Route 380 in Wilmington/Chester Township. The report indicated the tags did not match the vehicle. While patting down the driver — a 20-year-old Clarksville male — a bag of possible narcotics was located.

• At 11 p.m. on March 30, deputies responded to Weaver Road residence in Wilson Township on the report of a male subject who “had a severe change in mental status after drug use.” According to the report, a hypodermic syringe and a bag were seized from the floor near the subject.

• At 3:19 a.m. on March 27, deputies conducted a traffic stop around U.S. 68 North and Raycon Drive in Liberty Township. During the stop, deputies discovered suspected narcotics. A 35-year-old Wilmington female was listed as the suspect.

• At 9:07 a.m. on March 25, while on patrol, deputies observed storage units on North Broadway Street in Midland/Jefferson Township had allegedly been broken into. The owner told deputies they had been broken into and vandalized.

• Deputies received four reports of identity theft between March 28 and March 31. The victims were between the ages of 40 and 58.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

