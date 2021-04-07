Harvey paintings return to History Center after digitization project

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center’s collection of Eli Harvey paintings, which were transported to the Ohio History Connection in November 2020 for digitization, have been returned to the museum.

The staff will reinstall numerous paintings and sketches on the walls of the Center’s museum in preparation for their season reopening on Friday, April 16.

A special thanks is given to Buffy and Molly Boatman, who volunteered to assist in transportation.

To view the paintings, tours can be scheduled in advance by calling 937-382-4684. Public hours for the 2021 season will be Fridays 1-4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Once uploaded online, the digital images will be available to view on OhioMemory.org.

The digitization project was made possible by a matching grant which was obtained through the Ohio Local History Alliance.

Digitization staff from the Ohio History Connection and Clinton County History Center Director Shelby Boatman. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_IMG_6231.jpg Digitization staff from the Ohio History Connection and Clinton County History Center Director Shelby Boatman. Molly Boatman photo