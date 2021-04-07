Have some chili and benefit PAWS

WILMINGTON — A benefit for PAWS Humane Society is being held by Skyline Chili — only at 2799 Rombach Ave. — on 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, March 12. Buy some yummy food at Skyline Chili and present a ticket or show the ticket from the PAWS Humane Society Facebook page and 15% of your purchase will be donated by Skyline Chili to PAWS.

Tickets may be picked up at Weathervane Dry Cleaners at 156 E. Main St., or D&G’s PAWS and Claws Snack Shack at 5356 North US 68.

Located in Wilmington, PAWS Humane Society is a non-profit, no-kill animal welfare organization dedicated to encouraging the humane treatment of animals including finding loving, forever homes for unwanted dogs and cats through adoptions. Organized and run by volunteers, PAWS relies on donations to support its programs.

PAWS Humane Society and Skyline Chili will appreciate your support on April 12 to help the animals.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_PAWS-1.jpg