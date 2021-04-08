Vaccine appointments available locally; use your card to get Reds tickets

WILMINGTON — There are plenty of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available locally, both at the Ohio Mass Vaccination Site at the Wilmington Air Park as well as through the Clinton County Health District at various sites in Wilmington.

All Ohioans age 16 and older are eligible to be vaccinated at no cost.

How to schedule

• To book an appointment at the Air Park site for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, visit https://www.kroger.com/rx/covid-eligibility or call toll-free 866-211-5320.

• To book an appointment through the CCHD for the two-dose (three weeks apart) Pfizer vaccine, go to https://bookclintoncovidvax.timetap.com/#/ or call to schedule at 937-382-3829 and follow the message prompts to extension 114. Leave a message and a representative from the CCHD will call you back to schedule.

Seeing Red(s)

The red-hot Cincinnati Reds want to say “Thank you!” for getting vaccinated

If you bring your vaccine card (containing proof of first shot) in-person to the Reds ticket office, you can buy up to six tickets for $10/each for Monday through Thursday games in April and May.

Or, you can go through Major League baseball at https://www.mlb.com/reds/tickets/specials/vaccine .