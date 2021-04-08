CCHD sets walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations; priority given to those who advance schedule; appointments also available as mass vaxx site

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District (CCHD) is hosting three Walk-In Clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations (Pfizer brand) next week on the campus of Southern State Community College in Wilmington.

Priority will be given to those individuals who register in advance; please register at https://bookclintoncovidvax.timetap.com/#/

The dates and time of these clinics are:

• Monday, April 12 — 2-4:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, April 13 — 8:30-10 a.m.

• Wednesday, April 14 — 2-4:30 p.m.

The CCHD will continue to accommodate those Clinton Countians who are not comfortable with online scheduling technology. Please call the office to schedule at 937-382-3829 and follow the message prompts to extension 114. Leave a message and a representative from our office will call you back to schedule.

The CCHD has been allocated 500 doses of Pfizer vaccine for first-time doses for next week. Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine series given about three weeks apart. Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for individuals as young as age 16.

The physical address of SSCC is 1850 Davids Drive in Wilmington and is located between the Wilmington National Weather Service office to the east and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office to the west.

Mass vaxx site

The Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is being offered by appointment only on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the Ohio Mass Vaccination Site at the Wilmington Air Park location (1199 Airborne Road) hosted by ATSG.

These vaccinations are being coordinated by Kroger Health. Please sign up on the Kroger Health website atwww.kroger.com/rx/covid-eligibility .

