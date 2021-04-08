New senior housing planned in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — A three-story apartment building on Prairie Avenue will be demolished, and replaced with six one-story buildings for seniors.

This Episcopal Retirement Services Affordable Living LLC development, to be named Prairie Gardens, is anticipated to start later this year and has an end-of-2022 time frame to complete construction, said Bona Kim, an associate with ATA Beilharaz Architects out of Cincinnati.

Kim was the presenter of the site plan at a Wilmington City Planning Commission meeting this week in city hall. A review of the site plan led to planning commission approval as a part of the process.

The one-story townhouse-style buildings will have a total of 32 senior residential units.

The building to be demolished is Quaker Apartments, 274 Prairie Avenue, which has 80 residential units, according to Kim’s presentation. She said Quaker Apartments is old and run down.

The new buildings will blend in well with the neighborhood, said Kim.

The owner of the property could not immediately be reached for comment, including regarding what this means for residents of the current building.

Parking for Prairie Gardens will be in a corridor area within the development site, rather than on the street.

Clinton County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Taylor Stuckert said the amount of parking that is being developed is slightly below what the zoning code calls for. But he said the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) approved a variance on April 5 for the project, allowing the proportion of the planned space for parking to go forward.

At the planning commission meeting, Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth said he wanted to comment on a letter by a concerned citizen who lives on Columbus Street, which is not far from the Prairie Avenue site.

“I think everybody in this room knows we’ve had drug issues out there in that area for a long time. I know our police force does its best,” the mayor said.

Then he added he thinks the Prairie Gardens development will help those kind of issues in that neighborhood.

On the same topic, Kim said Prairie Gardens with its six one-story buildings will have a lot of entry points with people coming and going, and thus a lot of residents’ eyes picking up on what is going on around the properties.

The general contractor will be Model Construction out of Cincinnati.

By way of local history, Quaker Apartments on Prairie Avenue was the first building constructed as part of a Wilmington Friends Meeting housing ministry — a service to the wider community begun in the last third of the 20th century. It was the first apartment building in Clinton County to offer rental assistance to qualified tenants, according to a booklet celebrating the Wilmington Friends Meeting’s 150th anniversary.

Quaker Apartments received its first tenant on Christmas Eve 1970, states the booklet, and by the following May all its apartments had been rented.

A rendering of some of the 32 senior residential units to be built on Prairie Avenue at the site where the Quaker Apartments building is now.