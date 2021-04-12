Local golfers needed; proceeds support literacy program

The Imagination Library Gold Outing needs golfers!

This is the first fundraising event for the Clinton County program that sends a free book monthly to preschool children. The county organization is an affiliate of the Dollie Parton Foundation that organizes a graduated reading plan for babies to the first day of kindergarten.

The golf scramble is planned for the 787 Elks Golf Course in Wilmington Saturday, April 17 at 9 a.m. Golf, cart and lunch is $75/player. Raffle and mulligan packages available.

The event is sponsored by the Farm Bureau and Wilmington College’s Sigma Epsilon Sorority.

The outing needs golfers, as few have signed up for the event.

Contact Amanda Middleton at 937-382-4407 for more information.

About Imagination Library

Registration for the Imagination Library is available at any Clinton County library. Parents, guardians and grandparents are encouraged to register all preschool children for books by well-known authors that are age appropriate and guide that child toward a life of reading.

The book package comes through the postal system and is a surprise and delight for all in the family.

To sponsor a local child for five years is just $125; one child/one year, just $25.

Donations to the Library can be made online at the Clinton County Foundation website clintoncountyohiofoundation.org and click on the “Give” button.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Clinton-Co.-Foundation.jpg