Sentences handed down in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 29, 2021 and April 2, 2021:

• Shai Bowen, 33, of Hillsboro, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (170 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Bowen must take part in supervised probation.

• Jordan Bart, 28, of Xenia, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 30, 2021 to June 30, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Bart must take part in supervised probation. Driving privileges granted effective April 30. ALS vacated. Additional charges of marijuana possession and driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

• William Long, 26, of Wilmington, O.V.I.-under the influence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 6, 2021 to May 6, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Long must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. Driving privileges granted effective April 7. ALS vacated. A traffic control device violation was dismissed.

• Ioan Cioca, 40, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $300, assessed $270 court costs. Cioca must have no contact with the victims, a gun that was seized is set to be destroyed pursuant to the state, and probation will be monitored. A domestic violence charge was dismissed.

• Ousmane Athie, 34, of Cincinnati, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended) fined $600, assessed $270 court costs. The “physical control” offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Athie must take part in non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. A marijuana possession charge and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Adam Wetz, 40, of Clarksville, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Wetz must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine.

• Tabitha Baker, 31, of Clarksville, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Baker must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Travis Hammond, 32, of New Vienna, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Baker must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probatinon. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An ‘open container’ charge was dismissed.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

