Story updated: Car crashes into office lobby

WILMINGTON — A car crashed through the professional building and into the lobby at 596 W. Main St. in Wilmington late Monday afternoon. Neither the driver of the Chevrolet Impala nor anyone inside was injured, according to Wilmington police.

The one-story professional building, in front of Clinton Memorial Hospital, houses OB/GYN Associates of Southwest Ohio.

Wilmington Fire/EMS, Wilmington police and Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

The driver may have had a medical event which led to the crash.

The OB/GYN office will be closed Tuesday, April 13 and all appointments will be rescheduled. The office will see patients in the Professional Office Building at 630 W. Main St., Suite 105 starting Wednesday, April 14.