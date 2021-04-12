On-Target 4-H Club holds meeting

The Clinton County On-Target 4-H Club met at the Clinton County Farmers and Sportmans Club on Monday, March 8 with President Zoie McCandless starting the meeting at 6:40 p.m. There were 40 in attendance.

Dirk Rinehart led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and Mikala Hatfield led the group in the 4-H Pledge. Mikala Hatfield gave the Secretary’s Report, Stanley Chesney gave the Treasurer’s Report. President Zoie McCandless and Vice President Mikala Hatfield handed out the 4-H Member Certificates from 2020.

Officer elections for Secretary and News Reporter were held: Secretary is Dirk Rinehart and News Reporter is Bryce Huffman.

T-shirts were discussed. Paperwork and dues were discussed.

Member Minutes for May will be Mikala Hatfield, Mackenzie Daniels and Jacob Ritchey.

Taylor Colwell did her Member Minutes on being accepted into the Animal Science Program at Laurel Oaks for the 2021-22 school year; Dirk Rinehart on his weekend; and Zoie McCandless on her new job at Stillwater Stables.

Upcoming dates were discussed. The group discussed running for Fair Royalty, especially those old enough to run for Miss Annie Oakley Shooting Sports Queen.

The meeting adjourned at 7:12 p.m.