Fur and Feather 4-H holds meeting

Clinton County Fur and Feather 4-H Club met at 7 p.m. March 24. Rosie Hall called the meeting to order, Hannah Perry read the minutes from last meeting, Leah Perry led the 4-H Pledge, and Claire led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Phillip Greenwood and Leah Perry did safety reports. Advisor Kevin Bogan gave a Senior Fair Board update. Advisor Michael Cook gave enrollment/new member update and QA dates. Advisor Bella Cook gave a Cloverbud update.

The club did demonstrations including Kevin Bogan on grooming; Phillip and Robert Greenwood on their Himalayan rabbit; Leah Perry with her Mini Rex; and Hannah Perry with her white New Zealand.

The next meeting is 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 in Expo Building.

Leah Perry and her Mini Rex. Submitted photo