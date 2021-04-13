One-car crash in Union Township

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Sentra with Massachusetts tags on U.S. 68 North near Orchard Road in Union Township early Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported. Further information was not available.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Sentra with Massachusetts tags on U.S. 68 North near Orchard Road in Union Township early Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported. Further information was not available. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_DSC_0533.jpg Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Sentra with Massachusetts tags on U.S. 68 North near Orchard Road in Union Township early Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported. Further information was not available. John Hamilton | News Journal