One-car crash in Union Township


Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Sentra with Massachusetts tags on U.S. 68 North near Orchard Road in Union Township early Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported. Further information was not available.

John Hamilton | News Journal

