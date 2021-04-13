Crane driver hospitalized

The driver whose Capital City crane overturned Monday afternoon at SR 72 and Sabina Road in Wilson Township was transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center, then to Miami Valley Hospital, for a head injury. The SRWW Joint Fire District responded to the accident along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The scene was eventually cleared at 9:47 p.m. with help from a wrecker provided by Rusty’s Towing in Columbus. The cause of the accident has yet to be released.

The driver whose Capital City crane overturned Monday afternoon at SR 72 and Sabina Road in Wilson Township was transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center, then to Miami Valley Hospital, for a head injury. The SRWW Joint Fire District responded to the accident along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The scene was eventually cleared at 9:47 p.m. with help from a wrecker provided by Rusty’s Towing in Columbus. The cause of the accident has yet to be released. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_DSC_0527-2.jpg The driver whose Capital City crane overturned Monday afternoon at SR 72 and Sabina Road in Wilson Township was transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center, then to Miami Valley Hospital, for a head injury. The SRWW Joint Fire District responded to the accident along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The scene was eventually cleared at 9:47 p.m. with help from a wrecker provided by Rusty’s Towing in Columbus. The cause of the accident has yet to be released. John Hamilton | News Journal