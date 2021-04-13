More sentenced in municipal court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 29, 2021 and April 2, 2021:

• Monte Colwell, 64, criminal trespass, sentenced to 30 days in jail (20 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a breaking and entering charge. Colwell must commit no further offenses for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• Emily Smith, 39, of Wilmington, O.V.I., failure to control, operator’s license suspended from April 5, 2021 to July 3, 2021, fined $1,175, assessed $135 court costs. Smith must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. Driving privileges granted effective April 22.

• Bradley Smart, 39, of Martinsville, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Smart must take part in supervised probation.

• Jason Wallace, 45, of Cuba, fictitious registration, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• John Cox, 37, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A pipe was ordered to be destroyed.

• James Welch, 50, of Wilmington, trespassing, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Wesley Sizemore, 18, of Cincinnati, marijuana possession, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Steven Pope, 42, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Tiffany Norman, 24, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Norman.

• Jennifer Oetzel, 29, of Bethel, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Bethel.

• Trevae Elliott, 29, of North Little Rock, Arkansas, going 92 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $90, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Elliott.

