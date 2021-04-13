Sheriff’s reports: Drug-related arrests made, items seized

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 6:32 p.m. on April 2, deputies conducted a traffic stop around State Route 22 and George Road in Clarksville/Adams Township. According to the report, a 24-year-old Wilmington male was found in possession of a “large amount of marijuana”, cash, and a loaded firearm. The suspect admitted to selling the marijuana. Other seized items included a cell phone, a metal vape, and a metal marijuana grinder. The total value of items seized was $4,677. No charges have been formally charged at this time.

• At 12:04 p.m. on April 9, deputies located a “suspicious person” on a property on Mound Road in Wilmington/Chester Township. According to the report, when deputies patted down the 34-year-old Dayton male, a used hypodermic needle was located in his pocket. The report also indicates authorities seized a digital scale, a pill container, a metal container, and pills.

• At 11:30 a.m. on April 11, deputies received a report of a 22-year-old Fayetteville female who “rammed another car on purpose while under the influence of drug or alcohol” and had caused injuries to a 37-year-old Midland male. The incident took place on State Route 132 in Clarksville/Vernon Township. The report indicated the suspect is a stranger to the victim. No charges have been filed yet, according to court documents.

• At 7:25 a.m. on April 7, a 29-year-old Clarksville female reported she was assaulted by a 38-year-old male who resided in the same residence as her. The victim had apparent minor injuries, according to the report. An investigation is pending.

• At 1:36 a.m. on April 6, a 46-year-old Loveland male felt he was being threatened by a 22-year-old Cincinnati male acquaintance over a dispute about a dog. The report indicates the incident has taken place between March 30 and April 6 at a residence on Frazier Road in Midland/Washington Township.

• At 2 p.m. on March 31, a 76-year-old male reported his barn was broken into and multiple items were stolen. The report estimated $1,200 worth of items were stolen including a chop saw, a speaker, and an impact wrench. The incident took place on Reed Road in Sabina/Wayne Township.

• The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received two identity fraud and one Medicaid fraud case between April 5 and 9. The victims ages ranged from 52 to 81.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

