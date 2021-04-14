Volunteers sought for Mental Health board

Warren or Clinton County residents who have an interest in assisting the direction of local alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services are invited to apply for a position on the volunteer board of directors for Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRB) coming available on July 1.

MHRB is the local board of alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services covering Warren and Clinton Counties. It is responsible for planning, funding, monitoring, and evaluating the system of services of residents with mental health and/or substance abuse disorders.

According to the Ohio Revised Code Chapter 340, applicants must be residents of either Warren or Clinton Counties and have an interest in mental health programs and facilities or in alcohol or drug addiction programs. Board members terms are typically 4 years in length.

Selected individuals would be part of a 14 member board representing a variety of interests including professionals from the mental health and substance addiction fields, family members, individuals in recovery and community representatives.

Meetings are held on the second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m., currently via virtual platform.

For additional information go to the MHRB website at https://www.mhrbwcc.org/about-us/about-the-board/ or contact MHRB at (513) 695-1695.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Mental-Health-Recovery-Board.jpg