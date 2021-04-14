Quaker Lecture Series to feature authors’ discussion of ‘Faithful Witness in a Fractured World’

WILMINGTON — The authors of “Faithful Witness in a Fractured World; Models for an Authentic Christian Life” will speak virtually about the acclaimed book’s exemplars of profound love for and service to others April 22 at 7 p.m.

WC’s Dr. Michael Snarr and Dr. Nicole L. Johnson of Mount Union University co-authored the book, which is informally subtitled “How Not to Be a Crappy Christian.”

The event, which can be viewed on the Office of Campus Ministry’s Facebook page.is the second in this semester’s Office of Campus Ministry Quaker Lecture Series.

Snarr, professor of political science and director of WC’s Honors Program, has edited several books and served on the boards of various faith-based organizations, including Sugartree Ministries, Friends Committee on National Legislation and Christian Peacemaker Teams.

Johnson, an associate professor of religious studies and interdisciplinary studies, is the author of the 2009 book, Practicing Discipleship: Lived Theologies of Nonviolence in Conversation with the Doctrine of the United Methodist Church, as well as several articles and chapters at the intersection of religion and society.

Their book attempts to bridge many social and political divides by approaching the subject from the perspective of a “theologically inclined political scientist” (Snarr) and a “politically inclined theologian” (Johnson). Their book highlights the stories of seven individuals from various Christian backgrounds who are “quietly and humbly” living out their understanding of their Christian vocation, according to Snarr. Included are several standard-bearers with ties to the local community.

Ron Cordy runs the addiction recovery program at Sugartree Ministries and Tammy Berry started Hope House in Wilmington. Rick Polhamus visited every Global Issues class at the College for the past 18 years.

The commitments of the seven have led to such vocations as working with homeless women, employing refugees, lobbying for environmental protection, healing trauma in urban communities, peace-making in Israel-Palestine, advocating for immigrants and walking alongside persons in addiction recovery. Book royalties are being given to the non-profit organizations they serve.

Snarr noted that “Faithful Witness in a Fractured World” is intended for a lay audience — there’s no academic jargon. They’ve crafted in-depth discussion of four areas that each of the seven have in common in terms of their understanding of the Christian way of life.

Indeed, the authors hope it will bridge some divides between Christians on the political and social right and left as it posits a few key areas that Christians on any side of the aisle might embrace, such as embodied faith and radical love.

Johnson said, “We hope the book offers readers a more positive, hopeful look at Christianity that makes clear what Christians can be for rather than what they should be against.”

Authors to discuss book for Quaker Lecture Series