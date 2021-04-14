Trail blacktop extended

The Clinton-Fayette Friendship Trail is extending its paved surface this week from Reesville to the bridge at Anderson Fork, a distance of about 2 miles.

After this paving work is done, there will be less than a mile left to pave — from Melvin Road to the bridge over Anderson Fork — of the 7.1-miles Clinton County portion of Friendship Trail in the northeast part of the county.

Within Clinton County, the Clinton-Fayette Friendship Trail stretches from Melvin Road which is east of Wilmington to Borum Road, via the town of Sabina. It is the longest trail in Clinton County. For the most part, the course of the trail follows an abandoned railroad corridor.

This week’s paving project was developed by the Clinton County Trails Coalition. This paving project is entirely funded locally by the Clinton County Legacy Fund, HealthFirst of Clinton County and the Clinton County Trails Coalition. The Clinton-Fayette Friendship Trail is owned by the Clinton County Parks Board.

The official opening of the Clinton County portion of the Clinton-Fayette Friendship Trail was held four years ago in April 2017.