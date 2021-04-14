Clinton County Grand Jury indicts man on burglary, assault charges; others also indicted

WILMINGTON — Grand jurors recently indicted a man on charges of aggravated burglary and of assault, both stemming from an alleged incident in a Brownberry Drive apartment in Wilmington.

Beau Mitchell Fisher, 31, with an address listed as at-large, faces a first-degree felony (F1) charge of aggravated burglary and a first-degree misdemeanor (M1) charge of assault.

The alleged actions reportedly occurred Dec. 27, 2020.

The same members of the Clinton County Grand Jury issued a number of theft-related indictments, including two such charges against Joshua J. Dettwiller, 29, of the Sabina area.

Dettwiller is formally accused of a total of four charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle (F4), receiving stolen property (F4), having a weapon while under disability (F3), and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle (F4).

The two theft-related charges relate to a 2015 Dodge Caravan owned by another person. The time period of the alleged criminal activity involving this vehicle is from Dec. 21 through Dec. 25, 2020.

The date for the two firearm-related charges is Dec. 25, 2020.

The wording in the indictment paperwork spells out the alleged activity that resulted in the charge of improper firearm handling in a vehicle. Count Four of the indictment states that Dettwiller “did knowingly transport or have a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle”.

In a second case of alleged theft, Jennifer Lynn Baughn, 37, of Morrow, is indicted on a charge of grand theft (F4) and a charge of breaking-and-entering (F5) at a Wilmington building.

She is alleged to have taken miscellaneous tools owned by Stapleton Electric and Jones Plumbing. The value of the items is placed at over $7,500.

The time frame of her alleged activity is late January 2021.

Below are the names, ages and residences of other individuals indicted during the same grand jury meeting, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Christopher Blane Hoffer, 37, of the Wilmington area, is indicted on a charge of theft (F5).

• John W. Norton II, 39, of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of theft (F5).

• Joshua S. Blevins, 42, of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property (F4).

• Tamara M. Gray, 30, of Wilmington, is indicted on two charges of receiving stolen property (one an F4, the other an F5).

• Jamie N. Phillips, 29, with an address listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of non-verification of current address of residence, school, or place of employment (F4).

• Dusty A. Taylor, 27, of the New Vienna area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (F5), and on a charge of obstructing official business (M2).

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Dettwiller https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_dettwiller_c.jpg Dettwiller Baughn https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_baughn_c.jpg Baughn Fisher https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_fisher_c.jpg Fisher https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_gavel-pic-3.jpg