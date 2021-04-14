Alkermes partners with CMH for free employee vaccine clinic

If your company is interested in an employer vaccination clinic at CMH, contact Stephanie Butler at 937-283-9847.

WILMINGTON — Alkermes Wilmington Operations is teaming up with Clinton Memorial Hospital to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for Alkermes employees.

Following Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s recent announcement encouraging employers to partner with local health departments and vaccine providers, Alkermes partnered with CMH to arrange free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for all Ohio-based Alkermes employees and their families who choose to receive the vaccine. Alkermes is proud to be one of the first employers in this area to offer a program like this, according to a company spokesperson.

Appointments for first doses are available beginning this week, followed by second-dose appointments in mid-May.

Alkermes — a biopharmaceutical manufacturer making medications for serious mental illness and addiction — employs over 500 people locally.

“At Alkermes we are deeply committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of our employees and their loved ones, and we value the connection we have to the community in which we live and work,” said Tim Grinstead, VP and General Manager, Alkermes Wilmington Operations. “Since Alkermes’ mission is to advance treatments for serious diseases, we understand the critical role vaccines play in helping all of us return to normalcy.

“We are grateful to the team at Clinton Memorial Hospital for their partnership and expertise in caring for our colleagues and their families who have decided to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.”

Mandie Powell, Director of Quality and Vaccine Clinic Coordinator at Clinton Memorial Hospital, added, “We were thrilled to be able to partner with Alkermes to help get their employees vaccinated. We want everyone in our community to be safe and get back to hugging our families and friends and shaking hands with neighbors.

“Getting the COVID-19 vaccine adds one more layer of protection for you, your family, and your loved ones. We all play a part in this effort, and working together is key.”

“Alkermes believes that COVID-19 vaccines are crucial to protect the health of our employees and our community,” a company spokesperson stated. “We are strongly encouraging our employees to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible, and along with the dedicated team at Clinton Memorial Hospital, we are doing our part to remove barriers for our colleagues who have decided to receive a vaccination.”

Alkermes employee Caitlin Izumi, left, gets her COVID vaccine from CMH RN Sheila Spear at the CMH vaccine clinic on Wednesday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_DSC_0551-1.jpg Alkermes employee Caitlin Izumi, left, gets her COVID vaccine from CMH RN Sheila Spear at the CMH vaccine clinic on Wednesday. John Hamilton | News Journal From left, nurse Katie Adkins, nurse Sheila Spear, CMH vaccine coordinator Mandie Powell, Alkermes HR director Susan Colby, CMH Chaplain Veronica Grabill, and Alkermes employees Nathan Moore and Caitlin Izumi at CMH vaccine clinic on Wednesday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_DSC_0563-1.jpg From left, nurse Katie Adkins, nurse Sheila Spear, CMH vaccine coordinator Mandie Powell, Alkermes HR director Susan Colby, CMH Chaplain Veronica Grabill, and Alkermes employees Nathan Moore and Caitlin Izumi at CMH vaccine clinic on Wednesday. John Hamilton | News Journal

Free employee vaccine clinics offered

News Journal