Throwback Thursday: Midland School in Wilmington

These are some highlights from the News Journal on April 15, 1976:

Nationally

‘Patty Hearst sets testimony against Harrises’

• “SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — With Patricia Hearst recuperating from a collapsed lung, new clues have emerged about her life as a fugitive and two of her underground escorts have been charged with kidnapping her.” She was scheduled to enter a plea on state charges in a joint Los Angeles court appearance with William and Emily Harris. “Miss Hearst, convicted last month of joining her Symbionese Liberation Army captors in the robbery of a San Francisco bank and facing 90 days of mental examination, was stricken in her jail cell Tuesday night. The Harrises were charged Wednesday with kidnapping Miss Hearst from her Berkeley apartment on Feb. 4, 1974.”

Locally

• At the Murphy Theatre, Steven Haines, director of the bicentennial play “Lincoln’s Last Hours”, was shown applying makeup to the face of Jeff Hisem of Columbus, who would portray Lincoln. Haines would portray John Wilkes Booth in the play written by West Locust Street School history teacher Gary Kersey.

• Girl Scout Troop 651 members presented a bicentennial quilt to Mrs. John James. Girl Scouts shown were Sarah Campbell, Lori Rhonemus, Amy Bryan, Cindy Howland, Kim Hull, Sandra Hipke, Sharon Wyhner, Mitch Howland, Yvonne Seipelt, Leader Mrs. John Flor, Julie Crites, Peggy Irwin and Elaine Seipelt. Leader Mrs. Wendell Crites took the photo.

• Clarksville Cub Scout Pack 155 held a kite-flying contest including Randy Doyle, Jimmy Naylor, Mark Dillow, Bobby Brausch, Johnny Brausch, Rodney Carruthers, Tony Denier, Mike Gasaway, Rodney Hall, Joey Rachford, Craig Sargent, Alan Swearingen, Brett George, T.D. Culberson, Deron Wolfe and Tab Whitacre. Prizes were awarded by Cub Scout Master James Weiderhold.

• The Clinton-Massie baseball team opened the FAVC season with a 4-3 win over Springboro led by the hitting of Cliff Doyle and three-hit pitching of Mike Taylor. Wilmington won its fourth straight game to even its record at 6-6 with a 5-1 win over Hillsboro as the ‘Cane was led by the offense of Brian Williams, Tony Haley, Rick Newell and Gerry Swindler. Berlin was the winning pitcher.

• The Blanchester High School Kittens softball team downed Waynesville 15-10 led by the hitting of Debbie Funk and Becky Sanders.

• Vaughn’s Sohio advertised “The seasons change but our service remains the same. We give service! We will wash your windshield, and check your oil without being asked. We Feel You Deserve More!”

These two undated photos are were taken in front of the segregated Midland School at the corner of Wilmington's Douglas and Grant Streets. It was abandoned as a segregated school in 1952 and later torn down. Shown are: back row, Chacy Scott, Macy Cordell, Ben Jamison, Huey Duncan and Jimmy Medley; middle row, Evelyn Peyton Burns, Cecilia Cassell, Donnie Sims, Wesley Goings, Danny Davis, Judith Scott and Joyce Powell; and, front row, David Minor, Bobby Smith, Gordon Jones, Virgil Medley and Freddie Garrett. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. Shown are, from left: kneeling, Mary Hazel Jamerson and Forest Goings; and, standing, Patricia Carter, Bertha Carter, Edith Ann Donaldson, Carol Ann Buster, Donald Baber, Ronnie Hamilton and Shaffer Jones.