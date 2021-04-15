Wilmington FFA elects 2021-22 officers

WILMINGTON — Wilmington FFA recently held officer elections for the 2021-22 school year. These officers will help guide, plan, and participate in various activities and events in the next school year.

Students elected are: President, Devon Snyder; Vice President, Kyle Bryant; Treasurer, Jaden Snyder; Secretary, Emma Bryant; Reporter, Courtney Parker; Student Advisor, Jessica Seward; Sentinel, Lexus Reiley; and VP of Public Relations, Lexus Reiley.

These new officers will start their offices after their installation at the annual member/parent FFA Banquet.

Students pictured from left are 2021-22 Wilmington FFA officers Dylan Piatt, Emma Bryant, Lexus Reiley, Jaden Snyder, Jessica Seward, Courtney Parker, Devon Snyder, and Kyle Bryant. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Wilmington-FFA-2021-2022-Officers.jpg Students pictured from left are 2021-22 Wilmington FFA officers Dylan Piatt, Emma Bryant, Lexus Reiley, Jaden Snyder, Jessica Seward, Courtney Parker, Devon Snyder, and Kyle Bryant. Submitted photo