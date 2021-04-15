Multiple injuries in two-vehicle crash

ADAMS Twp. — A two-vehicle crash involving a Honda Accord sedan and a Dodge Journey SUV resulting in multiple injuries occurred at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of US 22/Ohio 3 and Beechgrove Road in Adams Township.

Miami Valley Hospital CareFlight medical helicopter transported at least one person, as did Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District EMS and Wilmington Fire Department EMS.

Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were on the scene.

No other information is currently available.