Clinton County back to Level 2 as COVID-19 cases rise across Ohio

Clinton County is now at COVID-19 Orange Level 2, the State of Ohio announced Thursday afternoon.

On April 1 the county had been moved to Level 1 (the best of four levels); the current Level 2 is for “Public Emergency: Increased Exposure and Spread.”

“This pandemic is not over. We cannot let down our guard,” said Terry Holten, M.D., Medical Director for the Clinton County Health District. “Individuals — especially those at the greatest risk from COVID-related complications — should continue to avoid crowds, wear facial coverings and get vaccinated.”

At Thursday’s statewide briefing, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ohio in the last 24 hours.

“Looking at our hospitalization numbers, you can see that we have more than 1,300 COVID-positive patients in Ohio’s hospitals — a level we haven’t seen in more than a month.

“Right now, we’re seeing 200 cases statewide per 100,000 people. Just four weeks ago, that number was 144.”

DeWine had stated several weeks ago that Ohio needed to get down to around 50 cases per 100,000 people to lift all restrictions.

Ohio jobless

Of the 23,117 initial unemployment claims reported this week by the State of Ohio, about 1,200 have been flagged for potential fraud.

Anyone who suspects their identity was compromised and used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim is urged to report it to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) immediately by visiting unemployment.ohio.gov, clicking on “Report Identity Theft,” and following the instructions. As an alternative, individuals also may call (833) 658-0394.

Ohioans filed 265,461 continued jobless claims last week, which was 510,841 fewer than – or about 34% of – the peak last year. That includes both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended benefits.

In addition, 166,414 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) last week.

This map shows the levels of the 88 counties in Ohio as of Thursday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Ohio-Public-Advisory-System-Map-Slide-04152021.jpg This map shows the levels of the 88 counties in Ohio as of Thursday. State of Ohio

Cases are rising across Ohio