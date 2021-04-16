Planning Clinton County’s future: All community members invited to help shape long-range plan

The Clinton County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC) is seeking the public’s ideas for the future of the county as it kicks off planning for Clinton County 2040, a long-range comprehensive planning process.

A comprehensive plan is the broadest public policy document a community can create for its future physical development that considers the input of community members.

The plan update will address the future built character and land uses in the county, and it will present recommendations on other topics including economic development, housing, transportation, parks and open space, agricultural preservation, and more.

It has been 16 years since the last update to the plan.

How to engage

In this first round of public engagement, there will be three ways to participate:

1. Virtual workshops that will take place at the end of April;

2. In-person workshops that will be held at outdoor venues in May; and

3. Online activities that can be completed over several weeks in beginning in late April. Anyone who cares about Clinton County is encouraged to participate in this process.

All in-person events will require masks and social distancing; in-person events also have limited capacity, so please RSVP following the links below.

A volunteer steering committee has been appointed to help guide the process and members of the public are also encouraged to weigh in.

“This is a special opportunity for community members to help create a plan that will inform where and how new development takes place in the County and how inter-related themes of land use, economic development, transportation and more can be addressed in a single, visionary document,” said Taylor Stuckert, Executive Director of the CCRPC.

Public opportunities

1. Virtual workshops — Register at ClintonCounty2040.com

• Wednesday, April 28 from 7-8 p.m.

• Friday, April 30 from noon-1 p.m.

2. In-person workshops — Register at ClintonCounty2040.com

• Thursday, May 13 at the Denver Park shelters in Wilmington from 3:30-5 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m.

• Thursday, May 20 at the Cowan Lake shelters from 7-8:30 p.m.

3. Online activities — Visit ClintonCounty2040.com between April 26 and May 23.

The planning process will be completed by the end of 2021.

More information can be found at ClintonCounty2040.com or by contacting the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission at 937-383-5847 or via email at elong@clintoncountyrpc.org .

You can help set county’s future