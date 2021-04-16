Ohio unemployment rate dips

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.7% in March 2021, down from 5.0% in February. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 12,700 over the month, from a revised 5,302,200 in February to 5,314,900 in March 2021, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in March was 272,000, down from 288,000 in February. The number of unemployed has decreased by 15,000 in the past 12 months from 287,000. The March unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 4.9% in March 2020.

The U.S. unemployment rate for March was 6.0%, down from 6.2% in February, and up from 4.4% in March 2020.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 12,700 over the month, from a revised 5,302,200 in February to 5,314,900 in March, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with ODJFS.

• Employment in goods-producing industries, at 894,900, increased 5,200 over the month with gains in construction (+2,900), manufacturing (+2,200), and mining and logging (+100).

• The private service-providing sector, at 3,675,900 increased 6,400 as gains in educational and health services (+3,600), professional and business services (+2,200), trade, transportation, and utilities (+1,500), financial activities (+900), and information (+200) exceeded losses in leisure and hospitality (-1,100) and other services (-900).

• Government employment, at 744,100, increased 1,100 as gains in local (+1,400) and federal (+100) government surpassed losses in state government (-400).

From March 2020 to March 2021, nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 243,200.

• Employment in goods-producing industries decreased 37,300.

• Manufacturing lost 33,000 jobs in durable goods (-30,700) and nondurable goods (-2,300).

• Construction lost 3,000 jobs and mining and logging employment decreased 1,300.

• Employment in the private service-providing sector decreased 162,000 as losses in leisure and hospitality (-68,900), educational and health services (-46,200), professional and business services (-26,900), other services (-15,900), information (-5,000), and trade, transportation, and utilities (-500) outpaced gains in financial activities (+1,400).

• Government employment decreased 43,900 with losses in local (-27,900), state (-15,100), and federal (-900) government.

Ohioans can access tens of thousands of job openings, for positions ranging from file clerks to CEOs, at https://ohiomeansjobs.ohio.gov .