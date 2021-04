No Special Olympics Track & Field for now

After talks with Wilmington College and Special Olympics Ohio, the decision has been made to postpone the local 2021 Special Olympics Track & Field Event, typically held the first Saturday in June.

They will revisit the possibility of having this event in late summer or early fall. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Josh (Eddie) Atkins at jadkins@nikecenter.org or at 937-382-7519.