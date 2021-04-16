CCSO honors Officers of the Year

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office 2020 Officers of the Year were honored by the Sheriff’s Office in December.

The Officer of the Year awards are presented in honor of previous Sheriff’s Office employees that made a substantial impact in their respective divisions. The Deputy of the Year Award is in honor of the late Deputy Mick McCoy; the Corrections Officer of the Year Award is in honor of the late Lt. Bill Turner; and the Communications Officer of the Year Award is in honor of the late Paul Starkey.

Deputy Joel Carman was honored as Deputy of the Year; Communications Officer Jessica Brewer was named Dispatcher of the Year; and Corrections Officer Jessica Fields was selected as Corrections Officer of the Year.

Carman began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in July 2011 as a Special Deputy after graduating from the Greene County Criminal Justice Academy. Carman was elevated to a full-time Deputy in March of 2012.

Carman’s professionalism and friendly demeanor makes him a true asset to the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens we serve.

Brewer joined the Sheriff’s Office in August of 2013 and provides a wealth of experience to the Sheriff’s Office Communication Division.

Being nominated and selected Communications Officer of the Year by her peers multiple times in her career speaks volumes for Brewer’s approach to emergency dispatching and her ability to perform a very difficult job.

Fields became a Corrections Office in May of 2018 and is consistent officer within the Corrections Division. Fields has the ability to interact with the inmate population in a fair but firm manner.

Fields served our country in the United States Army for eight years prior to joining the Sheriff’s Office.

“We are honored to have each of these officers as part of the Sheriff’s Office team,” said Clinton County Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. “Their character and dedication to the citizens of Clinton County have not gone unnoticed.”

