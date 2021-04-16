Wilmington Garden Club meets after long hiatus

After a long hiatus, The Wilmington Garden Club met at the El Dorado Restaurant on April 12. President Mary Thatcher welcomed the 22 members and one guest, Deb See.

Members answered the roll call by naming their favorite spring flower.

Secretary Judy Stopkotte distributed minutes of the last meeting — Oct. 12, 2020 — which were approved as read. Treasurer Ann Carr gave the current update on income and expenditures which was also approved as read. A motion passed designating $75 for Clinton County Fair trophies.

Two proposals to the by-laws concerning memorial donations and honoring recently deceased members were also passed, as was a motion to add a photograph of each member to the program book.

Susan Hunt gave a report for the upcoming Plant Sale, May 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Clinton County Historical Society Center Carriage House, 149 E. Locust.

Key dates in planning for this event include: Potting Day, April 22 at 10 a.m.; Day Lilly Potting Day, May 3 at 11 a.m. (rain date May 4); and, transferring plants to the Historical Society, May 7

The previously mentioned activities will take place at Susan Hunt’s residence at 749 Steele Road, Wilmington.

Due to a lack of venue, this year’s flower show is canceled. Mary Thatcher and Ann Kuehn volunteered to be on the Nominating Committee — ladies, we will be calling.

Due to continuing restrictions on meeting choices, the club will continue to meet the second Monday of each month at El Dorado.

The Wilmington Garden Club met in-person at El Dorado Restaurant. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_garden-club.jpg The Wilmington Garden Club met in-person at El Dorado Restaurant. Submitted photo