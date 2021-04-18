Driver dies, another airlifted in Highland Co. 3-vehicle crash

LIBERTY TWP., Highland Co. – A driver is dead and another was airlifted to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash Saturday night.

It occurred at approximately 9:33 p.m. on State Route 73 near the intersection of Deer Run Road in Liberty Township, Highland County.

Preliminary investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post indicates a 2003 Honda Civic was traveling northwest on State Route 73, operated by Sean M. Fisher, 31, of Dayton, Ohio. Fisher drove left of center and struck head-on a 2014 Buick Enclave traveling southeast; it was being operated by Mackenzie A. Oglesby, 22, of Hillsboro.

The Buick Enclave then traveled off the right edge of the roadway and struck a 2011 GMC Terrain operated by Micah B. Covault, 45, of Milford, who was stationary at the intersection of Deer Run Road and State Route 73.

Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene by the Highland County Coroner’s Office, the OSHP stated; he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Oglesby was transported by ground and later airlifted to an area hospital for injuries.

Covault was treated and released on scene.

Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Paint Creek Fire and EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted troopers on scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol.jpg