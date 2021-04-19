Wilmington man’s domestic violence indictment is 3rd-degree felony charge due to prior convictions

WILMINGTON — A local man with two domestic violence convictions has been indicted on a new charge of domestic violence, which because of the prior offenses is elevated to a felony of the third degree (F3).

Christopher T. Anspach, 43 of Wilmington, is alleged to have knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member in Clinton County on March 13.

His two prior convictions for domestic violence are out of Lebanon Municipal Court.

According to April 16 paperwork filed in the Clinton County Clerk of Courts Office, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck writes there apparently is no offer for a plea agreement forthcoming from prosecutors in the case.

Below are the names, ages and residences of other individuals indicted during the same grand jury meeting, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Gabriel A. Adams, 36 of Port William, is indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property (F5).

• Anne M. Powell, 37 of the Wilmington area, is indicted on a charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (F5).

• Damian A. Swaney, 19 of Hillsboro, is indicted on a charge of possession of hashish (F3).

• Bradley O. Dana Smart, 39 of the Wilmington area, is indicted on a charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (F5), and on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

