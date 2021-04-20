CCHD sets walk-in vaccine clinics for next week; priority given to those who register in advance

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District (CCHD) is hosting three Walk-In Clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations (Pfizer brand) on the campus of Southern State Community College North Campus in Wilmington next week.

Priority will be given to those individual who register in advance at https://bookclintoncovidvax.timetap.com/#/ .

These clinics are:

• Monday, April 26 — 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Tuesday, April 27 — 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Wednesday, April 28 — 2-4:30 p.m.

The CCHD will continue to accommodate those Clinton Countians who are not comfortable with online scheduling technology. Please call the office to schedule at (937) 382-3829 and follow the message prompts to extension 114. Leave a message and a representative from our office will call you back to schedule.

The CCHD is providing only the Pfizer brand of COVID vaccine at these clinics. Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine series given about three weeks apart and is approved for those age 16 and up.

The physical address of SSCC is 1850 Davids Drive between the Wilmington National Weather Service office to the east and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office to the west.

COVID vaccine administration at the Wilmington Air Park vaccination site remains paused; it is uncertain when future appointments will be available.

To find other Clinton County and Ohio vaccine provider availability visit: https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/

