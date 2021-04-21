Peterson seeks GOP nomination for Ohio’s 15th District in US Congress

State Senator Bob Peterson (R-Fayette County) announced Tuesday that he will seek the Republican nomination for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, which will become vacant in May when U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Upper Arlington) steps down from his seat to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Serving Ohio Senate District 17, Peterson represents Clinton County, his home of Fayette County, and Highland, Gallia, Jackson, Pike and Ross Counties and parts of Lawrence, Pickaway and Vinton Counties.

“Steve Stivers has served our area, our country, and this district with great distinction since he was first elected in 2010,” Peterson stated in a news release. “I hope to continue his record of conservative leadership in the years to come and I look forward to working with him in his new role.

Peterson joined the Ohio Senate in 2012. He was previously an Ohio state representative, Fayette County commissioner and president of the Ohio Farm Bureau.

Peterson https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Bob-Peterson.jpg Peterson