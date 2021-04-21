April showers bring … this?

A late-April snowfall brought a lot of beauty — as well as broken and sagging tree limbs and shrubs and iced flowers — across Clinton County Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Exactly 4 inches of snowfall was recorded at the National Weather Service office in Wilmington.
We asked our readers to share their snowy photos on the News Journal’s Facebook page.
