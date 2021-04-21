Posted on by

April showers bring … this?

,

photo

A late-April snowfall brought a lot of beauty — as well as broken and sagging tree limbs and shrubs and iced flowers — across Clinton County Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Exactly 4 inches of snowfall was recorded at the National Weather Service office in Wilmington.

We asked our readers to share their snowy photos on the News Journal’s Facebook page.

Photos submitted via Facebook shown here by:

Chris Walls

Amanda Robinson

Tara Thompson

Aimee Branson

Ashley Novak

Ashley St. Clair

Glenna Wood

Jesika Cooper

Jr Irwin

Kelli Wertz McCray

Kimberly Zerkle

Megan Murphy

Sally Archer Haines

Susan Ann

Tanya Day

Tara Rhinehart

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Aimee-Branson-1.jpgAimee Branson photo

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Amanda-Robinson-1.jpgAmanda Robinson photo

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_ashley-novak-1.jpgAshley Novak photo

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_ashley-st.-clair-1.jpgAshley St. Clair photos

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Chris-Walls-1.jpgChris Walls photo

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Glenna-Wood-1.jpgGlenna Wood photo

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Jesika-Cooper-1.jpgJesika Cooper photo

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Jr-Irwin-1.jpgJr Irwin photo

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_kelli-wertz-mccray-1.jpgKelli Wertz McCray photo

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Kimberly-Zerkle-1.jpgKimberly Zerkle photo

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Tara-Thompson-1.jpgTara Thompson photo

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Megan-Murphy-2-1.jpgMega Murphy photos

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Megan-Murphy-1.jpgMega Murphy photos

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Susan-Ann-1.jpgSusan Ann photo

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Tanya-Day-1.jpgTanya Day photo

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_tara-Rhinehart-2-1.jpgTara Rhinehart photos

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_tara-rhinehart-1.jpgTara Rhinehart photos

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Sally-Archer-Haines-1.jpgSally Archer Haines photo