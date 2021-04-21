Volunteers give 1,500 hours to Clinton County Health Department vaccine clinics

In conjunction with April 18-24 being Volunteer Appreciation Week, the Clinton County commissioners formally recognized volunteers who have assisted the Clinton County Health Department at COVID-19 vaccine clinics. At the proclamation reading held Wednesday in the former Southern State facility in Wilmington where a vaccine clinic was being held, Clinton County Health Commissioner Pam Walker-Bauer announced that volunteers that very day would surpass a total of 1,500 donated hours. The proclamation lauds the volunteers’ commitment “to the containment of this pandemic through the administration of vaccines in Clinton County.” Many of the volunteers were not present for the photo.

