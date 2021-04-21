Local Briefs: Downtown Wilmington Community Improvement Corporation meeting

DWCIC sets meeting

Downtown Wilmington Community Improvement Corporation meeting will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday, April 23 in the City of Wilmington Council Chamber Room, 2nd Floor, City Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Metro Housing sets meeting

Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet in regular session at 10 a.m. Monday, April 26 in the Conference Room at 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington. Please call Kathy Collins at 937-382-5749, ext. 3, if you wish to be placed on the agenda.