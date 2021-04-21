State: Virus more contagious than ever

The State of Ohio reported Wednesday that 1,058,395 Ohioans have had COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 19,033 deaths.

Ohio currently stands at 200 cases per 100,000 population, still well below the 50 cases per 100,000 population that DeWine has targeted for a semblance of return to normalcy.

Clinton County has had a cumulative total of 3,640 cases of COVID-19; the death toll stands at 60, the state reports.

At a Wednesday afternoon briefing, Gov. Mike DeWine noted, “As we look at the virus today in Ohio, these are the essential facts: 1. 38% — or more than 4.4 million Ohioans — have received their first shot; 2. Cases, while high, seem to have plateaued; 3. The virus is more contagious than ever.”

“Unvaccinated Ohioans lack the same protection against this virus as those who are vaccinated,” added Ohio Medical Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff. “The virus is now in more contagious forms that put younger people at much greater risk, including the risk of ending up in the hospital.

The Ohio COVID-19 vaccination trends dashboard for Wednesday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_statewide-vaccine-status.jpg The Ohio COVID-19 vaccination trends dashboard for Wednesday. State of Ohio