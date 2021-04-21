More sentenced in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between April 12, 2021 and April 16, 2021:

• Jarrod Messer, 50, of Goshen, criminal tool possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Messer must take part in supervised probation. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Arnold Davis Jr., 57, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge.

• David Bendig, 60, of Dayton, telecommunication harassment, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Bendig must have no contact with the victim.

• Jerry Neeley Jr., 53, of Clarksville, driving under suspension-financial, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Domonick Hunley, 39, of Columbus, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• Shawn Campbell, 23, of Blanchester, drug instrument possession, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• Tiffany Ritchie, 30, of Dayton, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Adam Taylor, 38, of Wilmington, going 96 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. A driving under suspension charge was dismissed.

• Starr Hall, 43, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Hall.

• Brandon Scott, 31, of Highland, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Scott.

• David Deaton Jr., 31, of Xenia, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, $200, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by Deaton.

• Keith Miller, 26, of Sabina, marijuana possession, find $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Miller.

• Demian Habeb, 32, of Albany, New York, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Habeb.

• Gage Worthington, 20, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Worthington,

